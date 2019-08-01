New Zealand cricketers with names and numbers on their Test jerseys (Photo/BlackCaps Twitter)
New Zealand to head for Sri Lanka series on Friday

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:40 IST

Christchurch [New Zealand], Aug 1 (ANI): New Zealand will embark on their tour to Sri Lanka from Auckland International Airport.
The two Test series, scheduled to be held from August 14 to 26, marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship for the Kiwis. The team will wear name and number on the Test jersey as it is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on July 29 announced the squad. The management named four frontline spinners. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and off-spinner Will Somerville have been recalled into the team to bolster the spin bowling attack.
Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Colin de Grandhomme form fast-bowling options. BJ Watling has been named as first choice wicket-keeper while Tom Blundell will wear gloves in case Watling gets injured.
New Zealand finished as runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. They lost to England on the basis of boundary countback rule as both 50-over action and super over ended up in a tie.
New Zealand's 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series:
Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner.
The management is yet to announce squad for three T20Is, which will take place between August 31 and September 6. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

