India and New Zealand in action
India and New Zealand in action

New Zealand to host India in all 3 formats next year

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 16:33 IST

Christchurch [New Zealand], June 7 (ANI): India will tour New Zealand next year to play in all three formats, beginning January 24.
India and New Zealand, known as BlackCaps, will lock horns in five T20 Internationals, three One-Day Internationals, and two Test matches, from January 24 to March 4, 2020.
The feature of this series includes a World Test Championship clash between the world number one and two ranked teams and the return to Eden Park for an intensive period of white ball cricket.
New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) investment in the "A" team programme will continue to build momentum when India A arrive in mid-January to play three 50-over games and two four-day Tests at Hagley Oval and Bert Sutcliffe Oval.
NZC chief executive David White said the second T20I against India on January 26 - part of a proposed festival of cricket at Eden Park -- is still subject to receiving resource consent from the Auckland Council.
"This is a notified consent process and I had really encouraged the cricket community to make submissions in support of the game, which is scheduled for India's Republic Day and is shaping up to be a wonderful occasion," he said in an NZC statement.
Ahead of India tour of New Zealand, the Kane Williamson-led side will play against England in five T20Is and two Test matches from November 1 to December 3 in the backyard of New Zealand.
The Kiwis will then fly to Australia to play three Test matches from December 12 to January 7, 2020. Following their series with India, New Zealand will again travel to Australia to play three ODIs, from March 13 to 20, before hosting the Aaron Finch-led side in three ODIs from March 24 to 29.
On the other hand, New Zealand women, known as White Ferns, will meet South Africa at home for three ODIs and five T20Is, from January 25 to February 13, before competing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, scheduled to take place from February 21 to March 8, which marks International Women's Day.
NZC chief executive said outside the two World Cups that New Zealand has jointly hosted, he could not recall a more significant or substantial home international programme.
"We are simply delighted with the way it is all fitted together. It speaks volumes of the regard in which the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS are held that we can attract such a wealth of talent over the course of one summer," White said.
"We are particularly thrilled for all those involved in securing Bay Oval as New Zealand's ninth Test venue. A lot of people have worked hard for this recognition and I am sure the venue will continue to go from strength to strength," he added.
White further said it was also pleasing Eden Park was scheduled to hold five short-form games over the course of the summer, following a lean period of hosting international cricket in recent years.
"We take our hats off to Eden Park. They have really come to the party; obtaining resource consents, offering compelling commercial terms and a reduction in match-day costs, and consistently preparing high-quality wickets and outfield," White said. (ANI)

