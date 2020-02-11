New Zealand to shift focus on Test series after ODI win: Kane Williamson

Tauranga [New Zealand], Feb 11 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said his team gained confidence from the dominating ODI series win and they will now shift focus towards the Test matches against India.

"It is a different format but there are some parts that I guess guys will get confidence from, going into that series. So, the focus does change and the guys are looking forward to that," Williamson said in the post-match press conference here on Tuesday.

New Zealand defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI to complete series white-wash over the visitors.

However, before the ODI series, India had trounced New Zealand in the five-match T20I series by 5-0. Williamson said the T20I series defeat was disappointing but there was progression.

"It is always disappointing when you lose, you always want to win but there are heap of good things throughout that T20 series. We all saw the fine margins that were there in terms of results and sometimes it does not go in your way but in terms of the progression, I think that was there," he said.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was not that effective for the team as he failed to pick even a single wicket in the ODI series. Despite Bumrah failed to impress in the series, Williamson termed the pacer as the 'world-class' bowler.

"We know that Bumrah is a world-class bowler in all formats. He obviously come back to cricket after a period of time off as well but from what I saw, he is bowling really nicely," Williamson said.

The two-match Test series will begin on February 21. (ANI)

