New Zealand won the second Test against Sri Lanka on Monday. (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter)

New Zealand win second Test against Sri Lanka by innings and 65 runs

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:09 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 26 (ANI): New Zealand won the second Test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs at the P Sara Oval Stadium here on Monday.
The Kiwis resumed their play from 382/5 on the final day and declared the first innings at 431/6, posting a target of 188 runs for Sri Lanka to win the game.
Sri Lanka suffered a devastating start as they lost five quick wickets. Sri Lankan top-order batsmen failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard with openers Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Perera being sent back to the pavilion without scoring a single run.
In the middle order, Kusal Mendis (20), Niroshan Dickwella (51) and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (21) were the only batsmen to reach the double-figure mark. The tailenders failed to make a difference.
For New Zealand, it was a team performance with bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, and William Somerville scalping two wickets each.
New Zealand bundled out Sri Lanka for 122 to level the series by 1-1.
Earlier, Colin de Grandhomme and BJ Watling stitched a 113-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Colin played a quick knock of 83 off 77 balls before he was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya.
Tim Southee (24) joined Watling (105) in the middle and built an unbeaten partnership of 49 runs before the innings were declared at 431/6.
New Zealand will now face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series, beginning at Balagolla on September 1. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:31 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:39 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:16 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:27 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:17 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:07 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:37 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:18 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:48 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:21 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:03 IST

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:42 IST

