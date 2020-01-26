New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against India in 2nd T20I

Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 26 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I against India here on Sunday.

India have a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series as they thrashed New Zealand by six wickets in the first game.

Both the teams opted to go with the same playing XI which they fielded in the first T20I.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand T20I squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, and Hamish Bennett.

After the T20I series, India will compete against New Zealand for a three-match ODI series followed by two Tests. (ANI)

