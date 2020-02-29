Christchurch [New Zealand], Feb 29 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against India on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.
New Zealand are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 following their 10-wicket win against India in the first match in Wellington.
India playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wK), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult. (ANI)
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against India in 2nd Test
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 05:03 IST
