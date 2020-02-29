New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against India in 2nd Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], Feb 29 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against India on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 following their 10-wicket win against India in the first match in Wellington.

India playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wK), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult. (ANI)

