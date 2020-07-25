New Zealand's coach Gary Stead optimistic for his contract extension

Wellington [New Zealand], July 25 (ANI): New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Saturday said he has a "strong relationship" with skipper Kane Williamson and added that the talks of a possible contract extension with the Kiwi side have been "positive".

"Kane and I have a really strong relationship, and we spoke about it. There was no basis in truth and the disappointing part is it's coming from somewhere and someone, but it's not Kane and it's not I," stuff.co.nz. quoted Stead as saying.

"I really enjoy working with Kane. The discussions we have are robust and always directed at what's best for the team, which is something I know we are truly aligned on," he added.

The former cricketer's initial two-year term as a coach was set to expire after October's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia which was postponed on Monday amid cricket's coronavirus hiatus.

"Talks have been pretty positive and, if New Zealand Cricket and the players feel as though I can keep contributing then I'd be interested in continuing on," the Kiwi coach said.

New Zealand Cricketers is currently running a camp for cricketers from the national men's and women's teams based in the North Island.

The camp will give the two groups of men's players, as well as seven women's players - Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Natalie Dodd - the chance to get a feel of the turf again, even while being protected from the elements in the New Zealand winter. (ANI)

