New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford to return to Worcestershire for T20 Blast

Worcestershire [UK], July 4 (ANI): Worcestershire have announced that New Zealand cricketer Hamish Rutherford will return to Worcestershire Rapids as their 2020 overseas player in the Vitality Blast.

The New Zealander will be available for the entire T20 tournament which the Rapids won in 2018 and were runners-up 12 months later.

"It is been a bitterly frustrating time for anyone in cricket all around the world and it is no different for Hamish. He was desperately keen to come and play for us again for the whole summer," said Alex Gidman, Worcestershire CCC, Head Coach, in an official statement.

"Obviously that has not happened and it is great the club are still looking to pursue him for T20 cricket," he added.

Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chairman, Paul Pridgeon, said, "I am delighted to confirm that Hamish is returning for the Blast this summer and will be available for the entire competition.

Pridgeon also confirmed that Australian all-rounder Ashton Turner will not be a part of the Blast squad during the 2020 season.

"Because of the change from the original T20 dates, Ashton would not be available for the entire competition because he would be required to return for practice by his state side (Western Australia). We are very grateful to him for his understanding in this matter," said Pridgeon. (ANI)

