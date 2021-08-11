New Zealand's Rosemary Mair to miss England tour

Auckland [New Zealand], August 11 (ANI): Central Hinds seamer Rosemary Mair has been forced out of the New Zealand women's team tour to England with a bone stress reaction in her left shin.

Mair was originally part of the 16-strong squad but will be replaced by Auckland Hearts seamer Molly Penfold who receives her maiden White Ferns call-up.

Head Coach Bob Carter said the news comes as a blow while the team prepares to depart.

"It's very unfortunate news for Rosemary who's started to form a key part of our bowling attack in recent times," he said.

"Rosemary is naturally gutted she can't tour but we wish her well with the injury and look forward to having her back on the park soon," he added.





Penfold joins the squad after attending a number of winter camps with the team.

White Ferns Bowling Coach Jacob Oram said he is looking forward to working with the young Aucklander.

"Molly has raw, fast-bowling talent. She brings a desire to learn about her game and a willingness to work hard and absorb new information," said Oram.

"She will benefit a lot from touring and training day in, day out with our best bowlers in the country," he added.

The White Ferns depart for England from Auckland International Airport on Friday, August 13.

The first T20I against England is on September 2 at County Ground, Chelmsford. (ANI)

