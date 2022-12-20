Next challenge will be to focus on power-hitting: Indian skipper Harmanpreet after loss to Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Following her side's 54-run defeat to Australia in the fifth T20I, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that her side failed to bowl well after the first 10-12 overs and their next focus will be their power-hitting.

Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris and a fiery spell from Heather Graham guided an all-round Australia to a 54-run win over India in the fifth and final T20I of the series in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"We have been really good for the first 10-12 overs. But after that we have not been able to bowl the way we wanted because of the power they have. We knew the challenges we would have with Australia coming over, lots to improve and some good learnings. In the beginning, we were easily losing but now whoever goes out we are confident of winning. That self-belief has been really important. We now have one month off, time to rest and regroup. The next challenge will be to focus on power-hitting," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

Australia has won the series 4-1.

India had put Australia to bat after winning the toss. At the end of 10 overs, Australia was four wickets down at 72 runs, but Gardner (66*) and Harris (64*) unleashed carnage in the final 10 overs, scoring 124 runs in the second half of their innings.



Anjali, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya took one wicket each.

Chasing 197, India lost at regular intervals and did not look like a threat at all. Deepti Sharma (53) and Harleen Deol (24) were the only batters who could post some good to decent scores.

Heather Graham (4/8) was the pick of bowlers for Australia. Ashleigh Gardner took two, while Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland and Darcie Brown took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 142 (Deepti Sharma 53, Harleen Deol 24, Heather Graham 4/8) lost to Australia: 196/4 (Ashleigh Gardner 66*, Grace Harris 64*, Devika Vaidya 1/26).

Ashleigh clinched the 'Man of the Match' for her all-round performance. (ANI)

