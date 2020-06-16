Nick Hockley named interim Chief Executive of Cricket Australia

Melbourne [Australia], June 16 (ANI): The Cricket Australia (CA) Board on Tuesday appointed Nick Hockley, currently Chief Executive of the ICC T20 World Cup, as interim Chief Executive of CA.

The board also confirmed CA's Chief Executive Kevin Roberts' resignation from the role.

Chairman Earl Eddings said Cricket Australia would conduct an international search for a new chief executive to lead the organisation as cricket prepares to spring back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cricket, like all national sports, has been going through a period of significant change and - in recent months we have had the added uncertainty delivered by COVID-19," Eddings said in an official statement.

"It is essential that Cricket Australia continues to provide strong leadership and works constructively with everyone who has an interest in the future of the game - the players, all employees, the state associations, commercial partners and supporters," he added.

Eddings expressed gratitude to Roberts for his service to cricket during his eight years at CA, initially as a board member and more recently as Chief Executive.

"Kevin has worked tirelessly since taking on the role in difficult circumstances in 2018, and particularly during the challenges of the past few months," said Eddings.

Nick was appointed as CEO of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in 2017, bringing more than 13 years' major event experience to the role.

He impressed many with his handling of the ICC Women's T20, an event which witnessed a crowd of more than 86,000 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Australia's win over India on March 8.

"It's been a privilege to lead and serve the sport I love as CEO of Cricket Australia. Our team of staff and players are outstanding people who contribute so much to the game and I'm proud of what we've achieved together," said Roberts.

"As a lifelong and passionate member of the cricket community, I look forward to seeing the game thrive into the future," he added.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in Australia from October 18-November 15, however, the fate of the tournament hangs in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions throughout the world.

"We are optimistic about cricket's present and its future and, together with our partners across the States and Territories and the players, we look forward to hosting a summer of cricket that will be great for the game and great for the nation," said Eddings. (ANI)

