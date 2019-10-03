Nida Dar first Pak woman cricketer to sign with an overseas T20 team

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): Nida Dar became the first woman from Pakistan to sign a deal with an international cricket league, and will feature for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

The flamboyant all-rounder has featured in 71 ODIs and 96 T20Is for Pakistan. She has amassed 904 runs in ODIs and 1086 runs in T20Is with a strike of 60.38 and 96.27 respectively.

The 32-year-old Pakistan stalwart has taken 66 and 88 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively. Moreover, no Pakistan player has taken more T20I wickets than her.

Thunder is yet to lay their hands on the WBBL trophy since winning the maiden edition of the showpiece event. (ANI)

