Nine Bangladesh players resume individual training at four venues

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 (ANI): Nine Bangladesh players on Sunday returned training after four months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed its players to participate in individual practice sessions from July 19.

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna have been chosen as four venues for the first phase of the individual practice sessions.

Only one player is allowed to train inside the stadium at a time, with just one trainer with him, both maintaining fair distance. Separate seats, water bottles and toilets for them. No groundsmen or board official allowed inside the ground. A second player can only enter the ground once the first player is done training, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The 9 players for the first phase of the practice sessions are -- Mushfiqur Rahim (Dhaka), Imrul Kayes (Dhaka), Mohammad Mithun (Dhaka), Shafiul Islam (Dhaka), Syed Khaled Ahmed (Sylhet), Nasum Ahmed (Sylhet), Nurul Hasan (Khulna), Mahadi Hasan (Khulna), and Nayeem Hasan (Chattogram).

Bangladesh last played against Zimbabwe in an ODI and T20I series earlier this year in March.

Earlier, Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh, comprising of two Tests was also postponed due to the pandemic. (ANI)

