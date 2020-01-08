Nipun Dhananjaya to lead Sri Lanka U19 World Cup squad

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jan 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday named Nipun Dhananjaya as the skipper of the U19 World Cup squad.

The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups, in South Africa. Sri Lanka will face India, New Zealand, and Japan in their group stage.

The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

Sri Lanka U19 squad for World Cup: Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara, Ahan Wickremesinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Ravindu Rashantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thaveesha Abhishekm, M.A. Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashen Daniel, Dilum Sudeera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, L.M. Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Amshi De Silva.

The final of the mega event will be played at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on February 9. (ANI)

