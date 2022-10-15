Nitish Rana wishes Gautam Gambir on birthday, shares childhood picture with him

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Cricketer Nitish Rana took to social media to wish his mentor Gautam Gambhir happy birthday while also sharing a childhood picture with the World Cup-winning cricketer.

The left-handed batter wrote, "My once in a lifetime kind of inspiration since day one.

Happy birthday, bhaiya! Wishing only the best for you always @gautamgambhir55." The cricketer then shared his childhood picture with the legend while also sharing another picture of them during the IPL.



Nitish Rana, who is currently captaining Delhi at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, scored 107 in 61 balls against Punjab.

Gambhir played a key role in India's World Cup victory in 2007 and 2011. His 97 in the 2011 World Cup final still gives a sense of joy to every Indian cricket fan. The southpaw contributed to Men in Blue's victory in the T20 World Cup final at Wanderers in Johannesburg by scoring 75 against Pakistan.

Gambhir excelled under pressure, and the 2011 World Cup final was the best example of this. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag left early as India struggled to chase down 274.

The hosts were able to regain control of the game thanks to a 109-run stand between Gautam Gambhir and captain MS Dhoni. Gambhir came close to scoring a century, but his 97-run innings helped India clinch their second World Cup.

Having represented India in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, Gambhir has over 6000 runs to his name in limited overs. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to win two IPL Seasons in 2012 and 2014. (ANI)

