No better batting surfaces anywhere else once you get used to pace: Virat on playing in Australia

Perth [Australia], October 29 (ANI): Indian batter Virat Kohli has said that Australian surfaces are the best to bat on once a player gets used to the pace.

In an interview on Star Sports, Virat spoke about his preparations to play in Australia during the T20 WC, "I do not watch any videos. I go to the nets straight and try to figure things out. Of course, you do look stupid for the first few balls. But there is a natural instinct, you know batting, you react. After this, you realise that if a ball bounces this way, you have to be upright instead of being low in your stance."

"You cannot come prepared from India. You figure out the conditions and you adapt on the field. There are no wickets better for batting than the ones in Australia if you get used to pace here," he added.

Virat said that he does not really need to make adjustments to his game while playing in Australia, since it is more of a "mental game" while playing there.

There is statistical backing that proves that he indeed loves playing in Australia and finds its surfaces enjoyable to swing his willow on. In his 55 international appearances in this country, Virat has scored 3,274 runs in 66 innings at an average of 56.44. 11 tons and 17 half-centuries have come from his bat in Australia.



He is India's second-highest run scorer at in this country, just a few runs behind legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 3,300 runs here in 67 matches with seven centuries and 17 half-centuries at an average of over 42.

In T20Is, Virat's record in Australia is incredible. In 12 innings across 13 matches, he has scored 595 runs at a massive average of 85.00. Seven half-centuries have come from his bat, with the best score of 90*. In fact, he is the only Indian player to have 500-plus T20I runs in Australia, with Shikhar Dhawan (271) at the second position.

The Men in Blue will lock horns against South Africa in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Proteas are heading into the match after a 104-run win over Bangladesh. On the other hand, India also won its previous match against the Netherlands by 56 runs.

India is at the top of Group 2 with four points and two wins in two matches. Proteas are in the second position with three points and one wins in two matches. Their other game against Zimbabwe produced no result and both teams split points. (ANI)

