No better feeling than to be back on the field: Hardik Pandya

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from an injury, on Wednesday said that there is no better feeling than to be back on the field.

Pandya took to Twitter and shared a video of him running on the field and exercising in the gym.

"Been too long since I've been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field," he tweeted.

The 26-year-old, on October 5, underwent successful lower-back surgery in London. He had travelled to London on October 2 along with team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.

Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. (ANI)

