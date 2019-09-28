No change in India women's squad for final two T20Is against South Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that there will be no change in India Women's T20I squad for the final two T20Is against South Africa.

Earlier, the BCCI had only announced the squad for the first three T20Is. However, the board has now decided to stick with the same squad for the final T20Is matches.

Indian Women's squad for 4th & 5th T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi

India won the first T20I match by 11 runs against South Africa before the second match got abandoned due to rain.

The third T20I between both the teams will be played on September 29. (ANI)

