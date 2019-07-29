India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

No issues, says Kohli denying rift with Rohit Sharma

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): India captain on Monday rejected reports of a rift between him and his deputy Rohit Sharma and said such reports were "disrespectful" and sought to take the cricket team's efforts back while they were trying to take it to the top.
"If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues," he said during a pre-departure press conference ahead of West Indies tour.
He was replying to a question on recent reports which said that Rohit had "unfollowed" Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram indicating there were differences between the two.
Kohli stated that the consistency team has right now is not possible if there are disputes.
"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he said.
India team head coach Ravi Shastri, who accompanied the skipper, also shared similar views as that of Kohli as he said: "The way this team plays, no individual is bigger than the game, not me, not him and nobody in the team. And the way they play is in the interest of the team and you cannot have the kind of consistency across all formats if you have rifts and divisions. It is not possible."
India will compete against West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs and two Test matches which are part of World Test Championship. Out of all three formats, Kohli said he is excited about the T20I series as the team have young players in the squad for the format.
"I am particularly excited about the first three T20Is because new lot of players are coming in, some players have done really well in the format and shown great composure under pressure in tournaments like IPL and domestically as well," Kohli said.
International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday officially launched the World Test Championship in which top nine Test teams will take part.
Kohli expressed his excitement over the World Test Championship as he said: "I am glad that people have thought about the Test cricket to keep it relevant through the Test Championship because when you are focusing on T20, you can easily say lets forget about both the format and make the sport exciting and people to watch the entertainment. But I think for the pure joy of playing cricket and executing your skills as cricketers, test cricket is the most important format for me, nothing comes above Test cricket."
India will face West Indies for the first T20I match on August 3. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:22 IST

ICC World Test Championship will give meaning to every series,...

Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI): Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori on Monday said the introduction of the ICC World Test Championship will give meaning to every series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:44 IST

Cricketing boards welcome ICC World Test Championship

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Cricketing boards on Monday welcomed the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), beginning August 1 with the first Ashes Test between Australia and England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:34 IST

Broad says Smith and Warner make the game a 'better spectacle'

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad said he is delighted that Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner are playing in the Ashes as it will make the game a better spectacle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:24 IST

Delhi cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant reunite!

New Delhi [India], July 29: Delhi Capitals duo and Indian crickters Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant on Monday catch up as team India assemble to leave for the multi-format series against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:44 IST

Ponting urges Khawaja to impose himself more in the game

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Ashes, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has shared a piece of advice with Usman Khawaja, saying that the 32-year-old batsman should impose himself more in the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Josh Hazlewood praises 'class player' Joe Root ahead of Ashes

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood termed England batsman Joe Root as a 'class player' and said that the 28-year-old does not have any weakness in his game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:19 IST

Megan Schutt spends quality time with wife after winning Women's Ashes

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt is "needy" of love and her Instagram post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:01 IST

India U19 squad for Youth Asia Cup 2019 announced

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India's U19 squad has been announced for the upcoming Youth Asia Cup 2019 after the All-India Junior Selection Committee met in the UK on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:37 IST

Jurgen Klopp hails Harvey Elliott

Leeds [UK], July 29 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lavishly praised Harvey Elliott, who made his debut on Sunday against Napoli, saying that the 16-year-old is a 'fine, fine footballer'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:14 IST

Bangladesh team going through struggling period, admits Rahim

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): After losing the ODI series to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh team is going through a 'struggling period' but trying their best to turn things around, admitted Bangladesh wicketkeeper, Mushfiqur Rahim.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:59 IST

Kane Williamson shares new look in Test jersey

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday shared his look wearing the new Test jersey with name and number on it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Wish I had access to better infrastructure, facilities: Sunil Chhetri

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India] July 29 (ANI): Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said that he missed out on access to infrastructure and facilities like that of Zinc Football Academy while growing up.

Read More
iocl