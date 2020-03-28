No Kohli, no Gayle: Brad Hogg picks Warner and Raina as the best powerplay batsmen in IPL

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg has picked Suresh Raina as one of the best powerplay players in the Indian Premier League as he feels that the left-handed batsman has revived Chennai Super Kings' innings on numerous occasions.

The former Australian bowler has been in the limelight with his interesting take on many cricketers.

Talking about the best three powerplay players, Hogg picked David Warner, Suresh Raina and England's Jos Buttler over Chris Gayle and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Interestingly, Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the IPL while Raina is second in the list.

"At the top is David Warner. He is very strong on the offside, he runs hard between the wickets, he is a busy batsman," said Hogg in a video posted on Twitter.

"I absolutely love the way Raina does his business down at CSK. He comes in at vital situations and revitalises the innings. He targets certain bowlers and rotates the strike well and like him at number two," he added.

Raina is the key cog in the batting wheel of the IPL franchise CSK.

The 33-year-old cricketer is the only Indian batsman to have scored centuries in both ODI and T20I World Cups. He has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

He made his ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka while his first game in the longest format came in 2010 against them as well. Raina scored a century in his maiden Test. (ANI)








