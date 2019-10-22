India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

No liking or disliking anyone: Kohli gives team priority

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:52 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): There is no liking or disliking anyone, said India skipper Virat Kohli adding that it is the team which is the top priority for him.

"You can reflect at the end of your career and say these are my numbers but if you are a part of the champion team, you will have those memories forever. And having made impactful performances in a team which wins a lot leaves you with friendships and relationships that last you for a lifetime," Kohli said during the post-match press conference here on Tuesday.

"The guys are not desperate, obviously you feel disappointed that you do not start, but eventually they all understand that all we are trying to do is win Test matches for India. There is no liking or disliking towards anyone, it is purely based on what the team wants and what is the best thing for the team to do. That is the reason we have won 31 Tests already. We do not want to stop here and we want to keep improving," he added.

India won the third Test against South Africa by an innings and 202 runs. The team was only two wickets away from the victory on day four and did not take much time to secure the win.

On the third day, India bowlers clinched 16 wickets to dismantle the South African batting line-up. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets each in both the innings combined.

Kohli praised the fast bowlers saying: "These guys are relentless and they running into just to pick wickets. They are bowling areas that make batsman uncomfortable. The focus was on the spin but it was the pacers who have done the damage." (ANI)

