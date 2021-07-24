No new COVID-19 case within Australia-West Indies bio-bubble

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 24 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that all 152 persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results, following the suspension of Thursday's second ODI against Australia before a ball was bowled at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

All members of the West Indies and Australia teams and coaching staff, as well as match officials, event staff, and TV production crew were tested back at the hotel with everyone being in room isolation since.



"Following confirmation from the Ministry of Health officials in Barbados that all the results are negative, CWI will now hold meetings with Cricket Australia (CA), the Barbados Cricket Association, and Government of Barbados officials to agree when the resumption of the ODI series at Kensington Oval can begin," CWI stated in an official statement.

On Thursday, the second ODI between West Indies and Australia was suspended after the toss due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies squad following discussions between the local health officials and the CWI and CA Medical Teams before the start of play.

CWI has been working closely with Local Ministries of Health to operate strict bio-secure bubbles successfully during the past year, and will continue to prioritize the health, safety, and wellbeing of all concerned. (ANI)

