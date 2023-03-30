"No one can fill his shoes in team," Axar Patel's special message for Rishabh Pant

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals vice-captain Axar Patel has a special message for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year and will miss the upcoming tournament.

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants from April 1 onwards.



Delhi Capitals on Wednesday posted a video in which Axar Patel said, "I am continuously in touch with him. I told him, 'Bhai dekh, apna toh dil se rishta hai (We have a deep bond). Whether I come to see you or not, I'm there for you."

Axar will play the role of vice-captain of DC while David Warner was named as captain in absence of Pant this season.

"Our main leader is injured. We will miss you a lot bhai. Recover quickly, we'll take care of the upcoming season but we'll always need you. No one can take your place. The entire Delhi team and support staff is praying for his quick recovery and that he returns to cricket soon," Patel further added.

Axar has been in good form in 2023 with both bat and ball. He has slammed 444 runs across 13 innings in all formats for India this year so far.

"I was feeling very good when I joined, met Ricky (Ponting) and everyone else. I've been with the franchise for 3-4 years now. It's a new role for me. In my view, if you get this role it means you're growing as a senior player. It matters for all you've done for the team. You're getting rewarded for your performance. I'm excited about it and we know that our team is mostly the same as it has been for the last 3-4 years. With Davi(d Warner), my responsibility will be to get the best out of players," Axar said on being appointed as the vice-captain.

Delhi squad for IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Rovamn Powell, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey and Vicky Ostwal. (ANI)