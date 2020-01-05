No one has hat-trick in first over: Rohit Sharma after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday lauded Irfan Pathan for his spectacular contribution to the game after the left-handed bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The Indian all-rounder is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

"Happy retirement @IrfanPathan you played this game with lot of passion and courage. No one has hat-trick in the first over of the test match Best wishes for your next chapter," Rohit tweeted. The 35-year-old had played a vital role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against arch-rival Pakistan in 2007.

"From swinging the Cricket ball, to swinging the bat for those big hits, you've done India proud so many times. It was a pleasure playing with you. Enjoy your 2nd innings just like you played your 1st," Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted. The left-arm seamer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. (ANI)