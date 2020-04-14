No one knows when and where Asia Cup will take place: PCB chairman

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): As the world continues to fight against the coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Tuesday said that nothing has been finalised regarding the Asia Cup 2020.

"As far as when and where the Asia Cup will take place, no one knows it because we do not know how the situation will be at that time. When there is clarity over the situation, then we will have a discussion," Mani said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Twitter handle.

Mani further said the Asia Cup plays a big role in developing cricket in the associated countries. "If the situation gets better, we will play. However, if it is not the case, then it will be a challenge and we will think what to do," he said.

"...There are many associated countries such as Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and UAE. To support cricket in these countries, the Asia Cup is very important. If it does not take place, it will be a challenge regarding how we will support it," Mani added.

There have been 5,812 cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan and so far, there have been 100 deaths due to the virus in the country, according to Dawn. (ANI)

