Vinod Rai
Vinod Rai

No person better than Ganguly for BCCI president, says Vinod Rai

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:55 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday said that there is no person better than Ganguly for the position.
"I think and on behalf of CoA, that there is no person better with experience than him to hand the cricket administration today," Rai told reporters.
Ganguly was elected as the president during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is being conducted at the BCCI headquarters. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.
"Our job was to implement the constitution. We got the BCCI elections done as per the constitution. We only had the Supreme Court order that had to be followed," Rai told reporters.
Also, today is the last day of the CoA in the office. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the CoA for the BCCI administration will end after the election of new office bearers. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:34 IST

Rohit emulates Kohli and Gambhir, reaches top ten in all three formats

Dubai [UAE], Oct 23 (ANI): Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian batsman to reach the top ten rankings in all three formats of the men's game after a memorable series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:19 IST

Rodri could be out of action for a month, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Manchester City might face a major blow as manager Pep Guardiola said that Rodri could be out of action for a month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:10 IST

BCCI newly elected body is good combination: Former IPL Chairman...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla said that the newly elected body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is a good combination that will help in the expansion of country's cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:03 IST

Pakistan announces squad for three-match T20 series against Bangladesh

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistan has announced its women's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:57 IST

Pochettino wants Tottenham to be solid for upcoming tough games

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his team needs to be solid for the upcoming tough games despite having a 'good result' over Crvena Zvezda in Champions League on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:26 IST

Thiago Silva calls Kylian Mbappe an 'incredible player'

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) captain Thiago Silva hailed Kylian Mbappe by terming him an 'incredible player' after the latter's hat-trick against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:06 IST

Need big pool of domestic players for women's IPL: Diana Edulji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji said more domestic players are needed for women's Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:32 IST

Joe Root eyeing spot in England's T20 side

Dubai [UAE], Oct 23 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root wants to 'keep getting better' of himself and is eyeing spot in the T20 side.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:29 IST

Mentioned in first CoA meeting, I won't be taking any...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Vikram Limaye, the former member of Committee of Administrators (CoA), will not take any allowance for his tenure with the COA.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:44 IST

Sourav Ganguly takes over as BCCI president

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:38 IST

Sourav Ganguly arrives at BCCI headquarters for AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President, on Wednesday arrived at the BCCI's headquarters for the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:30 IST

CoA chief Vinod Rai satisfied with tenure, Sourav Ganguly will...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Supreme court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday said that he is satisfied with his tenure, and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly will take charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Read More
iocl