No person better than Ganguly for BCCI president, says Vinod Rai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday said that there is no person better than Ganguly for the position.

"I think and on behalf of CoA, that there is no person better with experience than him to hand the cricket administration today," Rai told reporters.

Ganguly was elected as the president during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is being conducted at the BCCI headquarters. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.

"Our job was to implement the constitution. We got the BCCI elections done as per the constitution. We only had the Supreme Court order that had to be followed," Rai told reporters.

Also, today is the last day of the CoA in the office. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the CoA for the BCCI administration will end after the election of new office bearers. (ANI)

