CoA chief Vinod Rai
CoA chief Vinod Rai

No separate state team for Ladakh in Ranji Trophy

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): After the Central Government's decision to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Committee of Administrators (COA) Chief, Vinod Rai on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir will continue to play as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will be a part of J&K.
The chief also said that if Ladakh becomes a voting member of the BCCI, then the body would look into the matter and sort things out.
"Jammu and Kashmir would continue to be the Ranji team. Players from Ladakh would be the part of Jammu and Kashmir. If Ladakh becomes voting member, then we will see to it and sort it out," CoA chief Vinod Rai told ANI.
The government has bifurcated the state to create two union territories, but this revelation by the CoA chief indicates that the BCCI does not plan on creating a state body for the newest UT.
The upcoming Ranji Trophy season is scheduled to start in December later this year.
On August 4, Jammu and Kashmir cricket team mentor-cum-coach Irfan Pathan had revealed that he, along with around 100 other cricketers, were asked to leave the camp at the earliest.
This had come after the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued an advisory to tourists and Amarnath Yatris to leave the Valley immediately, citing a terror threat.
Speaking to ANI, Pathan had said, "Our camp has been shut down and the cricketers were sent back to their homes. The camp was from June 14 to July 14 and after a break of ten days, camp restarted from July 25. Yesterday, about 100 players were sent back to their home."
"The matches were scheduled from July 31 and will last till August 17. These matches were organised for the selection of district cricketers," he had added.
The 34-year-old, who was appointed as the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1 last year, had said that the support staff was also asked to leave the state. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:37 IST

Williamson, Guptill wish Brendon McCullum happy retirement

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): After the former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum's decision of retiring from all forms of cricket, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill wished the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:16 IST

PCB and team owners come on board to conduct entire PSL in Pakistan

Karachi (Pakistan), Aug 6 (ANI): Owners of six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have come to an arrangement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage the fifth edition of the tournament in 2020 entirely in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:14 IST

Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon move up in Test rankings

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): After the promising performance in the first Ashes Test against England, Australia batsman Steve Smith and spinner Nathan Lyon moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings, announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:59 IST

Smith, best batsman in the world along with Kohli: Justin Langer

London [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Australian coach Justin Langer heaped praise on Steven Smith, calling him the best batsman in the world along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:16 IST

Bumrah, Dhawan congratulate Dale Steyn for his Test achievement

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday praised Dale Steyn as 'focal point of fast bowlers' as the South African pacer announced his retirement from the Test cricket on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:09 IST

Great to have support of leaders across Australia: Meg Lanning...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Tuesday said it is great to have the support of leaders across Australia for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, starting February 21.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:43 IST

James Anderson out of second Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): England seam bowler James Anderson has been dropped for the second Ashes Test, scheduled for August 14 at the Lord's, due to a right calf injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Sachin Tendulkar hails McCullum's contribution to New Zealand

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday hailed Brendon McCullum for his contribution to the New Zealand cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Duleep Trophy squads announced: Shubman Gill to lead India Blue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Shubman Gill has been named to lead the defending champions India Blue in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting August 17 in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Cricket Australia added Jhye Richardson to National Performance...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 6 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday added fast bowler Jhye Richardson to the National Performance Squad (NPS) for India tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:08 IST

Body can't cope with demands of training, competition: Sally...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Olympic champion and Australia's track athlete Sally Pearson on Tuesday bid adieu to her 16-year long career, saying her body will not be able to cope with the demands of training and competition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:18 IST

Australia is here to win Ashes: Tim Paine

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Tuesday said that his team is in England to win the Ashes series, after registering a 251-run massive win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Read More
iocl