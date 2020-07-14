No substitute for match time, England have advantage when series starts: Shan Masood

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): Pakistan's opening batsman Shan Masood has said that England would be having the advantage when the series between both sides starts.

Masood said that there is no substitute for match practice and England's ongoing series against West Indies will hold them in good stead.

Pakistan has already arrived in the UK and they are currently undergoing quarantine protocols.

"Coming here early has allowed us to acclimatise, there is no substitute for match time. In that sense, England has an advantage. But the basics don't change; we have to figure out how to get 20 wickets, and how to score 300-400 runs in an innings," ESPNCricinfo quoted Masood as saying.

"So our primary focus has to be on our preparations. We have a few advantages too, in that we can analyse their performances and work on their weaknesses. These things balance each other out," he added.

Masood also hailed England's bowling depth and was wary of qualities possessed by James Anderson.

The Pakistan opener has struggled against Anderson as in the three Tests that Anderson and Masood have both played, the 37-year-old Englishman has dismissed him in all six innings.

"Jimmy Anderson is a world-class bowler. By achievements, he's perhaps the number one fast bowler in the world right now. He carries a threat, of course, and several other England bowlers carry a threat. England's resource depth is very good. They had few very good bowlers sitting on the bench during the opening Test against West Indies, particularly pacers," Masood said.

"You learn from the past and the mistakes you made then, but you also learn not to become fixated on the past. You should also know when to move on. Things have changed since 2016. The mistakes we've made before we have to learn from, but we have to react to the needs of today. Nothing is constant, and I want to live in the present," he added.

Pakistan and England will face each other in three Tests and as many T20Is. The first Test between both sides will be played from August 5. (ANI)

