No threat to Indian cricket team in West Indies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday denied any threat to the Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies.

There was a hoax message which was spread on social media, indicating security threat to the team. However, a BCCI source told ANI that there was no threat to the team.

India have already won both T20I and ODI series against West Indies. Both the teams will now compete in a two-match Test match series.

The first Test match between India and West Indies will start from August 22. (ANI)

