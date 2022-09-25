"Not a fan, it divides opinion": England captain Amy Jones on Deepti 'mankading' Charlotte Dean

London [UK], September 25 (ANI): Following her side's 16-run loss to Team India in the third and final ODI, England captain Amy Jones said that she is not a fan of Deepti Sharma 'mankading' her opponent from the non-striker's end.

Renuka Singh's four wickets, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's two-wicket haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan Goswami a series-winning farewell as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord's ground on Saturday, winning the game by 16 runs.

But the act of Deepti mankading England's Charlotte Dean is just as much in headlines as Jhulan's retirement. It has garnered polarising reactions from fans and players alike.



"Not happy with the result, we bowled really well, we just needed a bigger partnership. The last dismissal divides opinion. I am not a fan but it depends how India feel about it. It is within the rules, hopefully does not take the shine off the summer. Lots [of captaincy learning]. A massive learning experience. Learnt the hard way in the 2nd ODI with some practical errors," tweeted Jones in a post-match presentation.

"The girls have been supportive. Looking forward to having Heath [Knight] back. The average age is pretty low and Capsey, Kemp (Freya Kemp) and it has been a brilliant summer for us. She looked good out there, She absorbed the pressure and knuckled down - not sure she was getting out any other way [on Dean]. We will remember and she will be missed. All the best for her future but we will miss her [on coach Keightley]," she added.

Coming to the match, India was bundled out for 169 after being put to bat first by England. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (50) and Deepti Sharma (68) helped Women in Blue avoid humiliation. Pacer Kate Cross (4/26) was England's leading bowler. Freya Kemp (2/24) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/27) also did great for England.

Chasing 170, a brilliant spell from Renuka Singh (4/29) had reduced England to 65/7. Knocks from captain Amy Jones (28) and Charlotte Dean (47) took England close to a victory, but a Deepti Sharma ran out Dean, who was at the non-striker's end to seal a 16-run win for India. Jhulan (2/30) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/38) also starred in India's win. With this victory,

Team India has sealed the series 3-0. They have won their first series against England since 1999. (ANI)

