Not a fan of four-day Tests, says Virat Kohli

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he is not a fan of four-day Tests and the longest format of the game should not be tinkered much.

"I am not a fan of it. I was asked about the hundred ball tournament. I said I would not go out there to play this particular format. There are already too many formats. Day-night Test is the most that should be changed about the longest format of the game," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the first T20I in Guwahati.

"If the four-day Test happens, the intent would not be right. It is not fair to the purest form of the game. According to me, it should not be altered. The longest format cannot be tinkered with much," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that four-day Tests could become a regular feature as part of the 2023 World Test Championship as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee is likely to deliberate upon the change.

There has been widespread discussion among cricketing boards on how to reduce pressure points in the global cricket calendar in the future, ESPNCricinfo reported.

If the change indeed takes place, it would allow for more Test series to be played over three or five matches.

Australia will most likely be playing its first four-day Test against Afghanistan at home next year, according to ESPNCricinfo. (ANI)

