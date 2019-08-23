Not a selfish guy: Rahane not concerned about missing hundred

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 23 (ANI): I am not a selfish guy, said India batsman Ajinkya Rahane after he missed his ton against West Indies on day one of the first Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Thursday.

Rahane played a knock of 81 runs to help struggling India gather a score of 203 for the loss of six on day one.

"As long as I am contributing for my team that is what matters. Yes, I was thinking about my hundred but the situation we were in 25 for 3, it was tricky. I just thought if I can contribute for my team that will really help me. I am not too worried or concerned about my hundreds. That will come automatically," Rahane said during the post-match press conference.

"As long as I am at the crease, I am thinking about my team, I am not a selfish guy. I always think about the team. So yes, I am not too concerned about my hundred as I thought 81 on that wicket was really crucial and we are in a decent position," he added.

Other than Rahane's half-century, it was West Indies' bowlers who shined on day one as Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel picked three and two wickets, respectively.

Also, even though skipper Jason Holder did not take any wicket, he helped a lot in putting India under pressure as he bowled nine maiden overs out of the 15 that he delivered.

Rahane praised Windies' bowlers and said, "He (Roach) bowled pretty well. In international cricket, you have got to respect your opponents. The spell that Kemar Roach and Jason Holder bowled, we had to respect that spell and still be positive."

The highest partnership of the day was between Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Both stitched a partnership of 82 runs.

Rahane praised Vihari, who played a knock of 32 runs, saying that he batted really well.

"Vihari is a guy who has got lots of runs in Ranji Trophy and first-class cricket, and he knows how to bat in these conditions and situations. Today he batted really well," Rahane said.

India will resume day two from 203/6. (ANI)

