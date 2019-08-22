Not at his best: Langer on Bancroft missing third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 22 (ANI): Cameron Bancroft, who failed to find a spot in the third Ashes Test, is not at his best at the moment, said Australia coach Justin Langer.

Bancroft only managed to gather 44 runs in the first two Ashes Test matches and was dropped from the third Ashes Test.

"He is so tough, so dedicated, the boys literally love having him in the team. Unfortunately, he is not at his best at the moment, whether he is trying a bit too hard," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

However, despite failing in the first two Ashes Test matches, Langer is optimistic about Bancroft's future.

"But we know he is a gun and we know he has a future in Australian cricket," he said.

Langer feels that it is a big opportunity for Marcus Harris, who replaced Bancroft in the third Ashes Test.

"For this Test, we know how important it is, we just went for Marcus Harris who has had a great 12 months. He bats with some freedom. It is a big opportunity for him and for all of us in this Test match," Langer said.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third Ashes Test, being played at Headingley Cricket Ground. (ANI)

