Not disappointed with my dismissal, these things not in my control: Suryakumar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI): After registering an eight-run win in the fourth T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Friday said that he was not disappointed on his dismissal as some things are not in his control.

A blistering 57-run knock from Suryakumar Yadav, followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers helped India win the fourth T20I by eight runs. With the win in the fourth T20I, India levelled the five-match series 2-2 and the series decider will now be played on Saturday at the same venue.

"Very happy with the way the things went outside. My plan was really clear when I went out to bat. I have seen Archer in the last two-three seasons in the IPL, I watched all of his games, whenever a new batsman comes in, what plans he has, obviously I had my plans as well," said Suryakumar while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.



"It was a great opportunity for me to bat at number three for India. Yeah, I knew he will come a little short at me, I am really happy with the way things went. Regarding my dismissal, not really disappointed because few things are not in my control. Things that are in my control, I try to control that and things outside that, are not in my hands,"

During India's batting innings, two umpiring calls were a bit 50-50 and it could have gone either way. Suryakumar Yadav was sent back to the pavilion by Sam Curran. The right-handed batsman tried to play a ramp shot but Dawid Malan ended up taking the catch. Replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan was taking the catch, however, as the soft signal was out, the third umpire stayed with the on-field call citing "lack of conclusive evidence".

Surya was not included in India's squad for the white-ball series against Australia. Talking about how he prepared for the series against England, Surya said: "I have always said that the passion for this game has always kept me going. I kept working hard, I only knew that I have one option and I try to do things that are in my control. I kept on working on my skills and fitness and I knew that when the time is right, an opportunity will come and I will grab it with both hands."

"There were some butterflies, I was happy when I got to know that I will be playing at three, I knew what I had done before, I just followed the same process which I do while playing for my franchise. I knew this situation really well, I wanted to do the same things. I did not do anything different, I just expressed myself," he added.

When asked about his approach when Virat Kohli got out, Surya said: "When Virat Bhai got out, Rishabh Pant came in to bat and he told me one thing that if you are playing well then try to take the game as deep as possible. That's the thing which was going on in my mind, try and bat as deep as possible because we decided in our team meetings that someone from the top four has to take responsibility as it would be easier for the team to get a defendable total, but unfortunately I could not do that, really learnt from it and will rectify it in the next game." (ANI)

