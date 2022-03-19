Not here to prove anything, we are here to play good cricket: Hardik Pandya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): All the teams have started to train ahead of the IPL 2022 starting from March 26. Like all the IPL debutants Gujarat Titans are also gearing up ahead of the high profile league and they have started their training. The Gujarat franchise will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is captaining an IPL side for the first time.



"I am quite happy with the team, it is a new team. To be honest, we are not here to prove anything, we are here to play good cricket. We are here to make sure the environment is right and players can flourish. There is no expectation as such, we are going to be a team which will make sure that it keeps improving," said Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya in a video posted on IPL's Twitter handle.

Hardik Pandya will be seen in action for the first time since November 2021 as the 28-year old was out due to a back injury. It will be interesting to see whether he will bowl or not or he will play only as a batter for Gujarat Titans. This franchise will play their first match of the IPL against the other debutant Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium and they are placed alongside Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Group B. (ANI)

