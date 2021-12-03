'Not out', says Vaughan as Kohli's dismissal triggers debate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't out in the 30th over on day one of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

Kohli was plummed in front of the stumps by a delivery from Ajaz Patel and was adjudged out before he opted for Decision Review System (DRS).

The replay showed a spike but it was difficult to conclude whether the ball hit the bat first or the pad. The on-field call stayed as there was no strong evidence to overturn the decision.



The incident triggered a debate on social media but Vaughan gave his verdict and said it was "not out".

"Not Out," Vaughan tweeted reacting to the video of Kohli's dismissal.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test ton as India ended day one of the second and final Test at 221/4 on Friday. Mayank scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha hit 25 before the close of play.

Resuming from 111/3 after tea, Mayank and Shreyas Iyer steadily carried on from where they had left after the fall of three quick wickets. Ajaz Patel once again put break as he dismissed the middle order batter in the 48th over.

Despite losing partners at the other end Mayank looked solid and kept the scoreboard moving and capitalized on the poor deliveries that came his way as India scored 221/4 on day one of the second Test. (ANI)

