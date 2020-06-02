Not the time to be silent: Daren Sammy urges ICC to stand up against social injustice

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy on Tuesday made an appeal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism, following the death of a black man -- George Floyd -- in the United States.

Several 'Black Lives Matter' protests are taking place throughout the US after a police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, leading to the latter's death.

In a series of tweets, the former skipper urged the apex body of cricket to be vocal against racism. The T20 World Cup-winning captain said that racism is not just limited to America, it happens everywhere.

"Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem," Sammy tweeted.

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u," he added.



"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," read another tweet.

The officer Chauvin has reportedly been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers have also been fired from the force after the video of Floyd's death emerged. (ANI)

