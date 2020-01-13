Not the type of person I am: Stoinis on homophobic slur incident

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 13 (ANI): Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis has expressed regret for the homophobic slur directed at Kane Richardson.

The Melbourne Stars opening batsman had directed a homophobic slur at Richardson during Saturday night's BBL derby between the Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at the MCG.

The all-rounder accepted the charge without challenge and was fined 7,500 dollars for the abuse.

"I've definitely carried it with me, even today, that's probably why I was nervous. It doesn't sit well with my character and who I want to be," crciket.com.au quoted Stoinis as saying.

"I've spoken to Kane, but ... it's not the type of person I am and it's not who I want to be. I understand it's out of line. It's not how I was raised. I'm not proud of it but I've just got to cop that on the chin and roll with it now," he added.

Stoinis on Sunday smashed the highest ever runs in an innings in BBL history. He played an unbeaten knock of 147 runs against Sydney Sixers to surpass D'Arcy Short, who previously held the record with 122* runs. (ANI)

