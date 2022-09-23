Not winning World Cup remains my only regret: Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami

London [UK], September 23 (ANI): The veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be retiring from international cricket after the ODI series against England, on Friday said that after playing World Cups and not winning it will be her "only regret" in her stunning cricket career.

"I have played two World Cup finals but couldn't win the trophy. That remains my only regret because you prepare for World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hard work. For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup," Jhulan Goswami said in a virtual pre-match press conference.

Undoubtedly, Jhulan is one of the finest pacers India has ever produced. Jhulan will bid farewell to international cricket on Saturday as the Indian team will take on England in the final and third match of the three-match ODI series.

The legendary Indian fast bowler has represented the country in 12 Tests, 68 T20I and 203 ODIs. She has picked up 44 wickets in Tests, 253 wickets in Women's ODI and 56 wickets in Women's T20I.

The legendary pacer said that she is fortunate to play the sport as she came from a small town where no one knows about women's cricket.



"When I started I never thought of playing for such a long time. It was a great experience. I am fortunate to play the sport. Honestly, coming from a humble background and a small town like Chakdah (in West Bengal's Nadia district), I didn't know anything about women's cricket," said the legendary pacer.

While talking about her journey, Jhulan said receiving the India cap was one of the most special moments of her journey.

"My best memory is when I got the India cap and bowled the first over because I never imagined (that I will play for India). The journey was difficult as I had to travel for two-and-half hours by local train one way every day for training," Jhulan said.

Speaking about the moment that will always stay with her, Jhulan said: "When I started, it was different. Those days, we used to represent the women's cricket association of India and now, we are under the umbrella of BCCI. We are fortunate enough; every time BCCI supports us and they always come forward to support us. At the same time, the best memory, was when I received the maiden India cap from my captain was a wonderful feeling."

"Bowling that first over, that was the most important moment of my life. I always dreamt of playing for the country. In 1997, the first time I saw the Women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens, it was between Australia and New Zealand," she added.

"I was a ball girl for that match, and then I dreamt that I might represent my country for the first time. That is how I started, representing the country is the biggest moment of my life," she further stated.

During the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Goswami equalled the record for most wickets in the history of the tournament when she picked up her 39th wicket. The veteran pacer made her international debut in 2005 and since then, she has represented India in five World Cups. She has represented India ICC Women's World Cup in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022. (ANI)

