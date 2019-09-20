Not worried about being left out from T20Is: Kuldeep Yadav

London [UK], Sept 20 (ANI): Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav isn't worried about his exclusion from the last two T20I series against West Indies and South Africa and believes that he is very much comfortable with the white ball.

"I am not worried about not being picked for the last two T20I series. Maybe the selectors felt I needed a break. Maybe the team thinks some changes are required. I respect that, and I have no complaints. I see this as an opportunity to do well in Tests," Espn Cricinfo quoted Kuldeep as saying.

"So far, I have done a good job in the limited-overs format. I feel very comfortable with the white ball," he added.

After being left out from the T20I side, Kuldeep was picked in India A squad for the second unofficial Test against South Africa A.

The left-handed bowler picked four wickets in the only innings that India bowled as the match ended in a draw.

Kuldeep has played 68 games in the shortest format after 2016 T20 World Cup. The wrist-spinner has taken 81 wickets and is averaging 22.97 with an economy of 7.60.

"There is no doubt that wrist-spinners are dominating the world. But sometimes, when you try to stop runs, you actually turn out to be expensive. We need to work on our accuracy. You need to accept that you do get hit for runs and work on being economical," he said.

Kuldeep plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and is a key cog in the bowling wheel of KKR. (ANI)