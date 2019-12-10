Nottinghamshire CCC signs Mohammad Abbas

Trent Bridge [UK], Dec 10 (ANI): England county club Nottinghamshire CCC on Monday announced the signing of Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas as their overseas player.

Acknowledging the development, Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores, in an official statement said, "He is a high-calibre player. He came into Test cricket late, but his impact at that level has been fantastic; almost unprecedented actually."

"We also know from what he's done with Leicestershire that he can perform in English conditions and can excel within a county schedule that can be quite demanding on quick bowlers," he continued.

"He will strengthen our bowling considerably, as well as being a mentor for our younger bowlers who can learn a lot from the way he plays the game," he added.

Abbas had a dream run in the two previous summers in county cricket, taking 79 first-class wickets in 19 matches for Leicestershire, averaging 20.67 and scalping a five-wicket haul on five occasions.

Overall, Abbas has taken 447 wickets across his first-class career at 20.89, The right-handed bowler has taken 34 five-wicket and ten 10-wicket hauls.

"Trent Bridge is a brilliant venue to call home and I can't wait to join Nottinghamshire next summer," said Abbas in an official statement.

"I've really enjoyed my past couple of summers playing in England and I'm excited for the domestic season to start again in April," he added. (ANI)

