Notts Outlaws signs NZ T20 specialist Colin Munro for 2023 T20 Blast

Nottingham [UK], January 25 (ANI): Notts Outlaws announced the signing of prolific New Zealand international T20 specialist Colin Munro for the 2023 edition of T20 Blast, announced the club on Wednesday.

"Prolific top-order batter Colin Munro has signed for Notts Outlaws as an overseas player for the duration of the 2023 T20 Blast," said a statement from the club.

The 35-year-old left-hander, who helped Trent Rockets to glory in The Men's Hundred in 2022, is the 12th highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 format worldwide, having scored in excess of 9,000 runs.

In 62 International T20 appearances, Munro has struck three centuries - a number beaten only by Rohit Sharma - and boasts a career strike rate of 156.44. He has represented New Zealand on 123 occasions across all formats of the game.

"Trent Bridge is a great place to call home," said Munro.

"I have witnessed first-hand how much the crowd get behind the team, with the Rockets last summer and when I have been fortunate, or unfortunate, to come up against the Outlaws at home."

"I am joining a team which plays an aggressive brand of cricket which suits my style and how I like to go about scoring runs. I want to come in and add my experience to what is already a well-oiled machine," concluded the batter.



Munro scored 206 runs in nine matches for the Trent Bridge-based Rockets in 2022, at an average of 41.2 and a strike rate of 168.85.

In addition to The Hundred and previous stints in county cricket with Hampshire and Worcestershire, the Durban-born batter has IPL, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash and Caribbean Premier League experience under his belt, with titles in the latter two tournaments and a total of 365 short format appearances around the world.

"We have signed a quality player," said Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores.

"He is someone who brings a lot to any team he plays for, both on and off the field. We have spoken a lot about Dan (Christian) and what he brought to us; experience, quality and a positive and dynamic style of play."

"I see Colin in the same bracket. He has got his game sorted, he has played T20 cricket all around the world and he will complement the likes of Alex Hales at the top of the order. We are conscious of the fact that Ben (Duckett) has done really well for England and there is more than a fair chance that we will miss him for parts of the summer."

"That is one of the reasons we wanted to bring Colin in, to make sure we have that wealth of experience to call upon."

"We have also got a lot of players in the group desperate to get into that side and it is exciting that there will be an opportunity there for them as well. We have got a proud tradition in T20 cricket and we are determined to keep that going," concluded Moores. (ANI)

