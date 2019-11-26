NSS to host National Blind Cricket tournament

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): In an attempt to promote the talents of differently-abled, Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) is hosting National Blind Cricket tournament.

NSS will host the tournament in association with Cricket Association for the blind in India and Rajasthan Cricket Association from November 30 to December 3 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Six teams will participate in the tournament namely: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal. It will be played in a T20 format.

The opening game of the tournament will be played at MB Ground and following games on Narayan Divyang Sports Academy, Udaipur.

Narayan Seva Sansthan President, Prashant Agarwal, said that the aim for this tournament is to boost the confidence of differently-abled.

"We are committed to bring differently-abled to the mainstream of society by providing them with different platforms to showcase their talents. The aim behind this is to boost confidence and repair any feeling of self-doubt. We believe this can only happen when one gets a chance," Agarwal said in an official statement.

"For which, we are organising fashion shows, different talent shows, sporting events, etc. I wish these confident individuals grow their competencies and earn a name for them in future," he added. (ANI)

