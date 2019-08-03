NSW Breakers wishes good luck to Alyssa Healy for KSL

Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New South Wales (NSW) Breakers on Saturday conveyed good luck to its captain and Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy for her stint at KIA Super League (KSL) in the UK.
NSW Breakers, a team that competes in Women's National Cricket League in Australia, in a tweet said: "Good luck to our captain @ahealy77 who has joined the @YorksDiamonds for the upcoming @KIA_SuperLeague!!"

Healy will play for Yorkshire Diamonds as an overseas player in the fourth edition of the tournament.
The tournament will see six teams -- Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Southern Vipers, Surrey Stars, Western Storm, and Yorkshire Diamonds -- playing against each other in a home and away basis.
KSL will begin on August 6, with Lancashire Thunder and Southern Vipers playing in the curtain-raiser at Aigburth, Liverpool. (ANI)

