NSW Youth Championship: 14-year-old Aanya Siingh shines

New South Wales [Australia], May 6 (ANI): Young Indian-Australian all-rounder Aanya Siingh is already creating history in the world of cricket with her impressive performances on the pitch. At just 14 years old, Aanya has already achieved an impressive list of achievements and awards, making her a popular rising star in the cricketing world.

Aanya's recent performances have been particularly noteworthy, with standout performances including scoring 100 not out of 67 balls in the NSW Youth championship against Hornsby District and 127 not out of 157 balls in the NSW Premier cricket against Campbelltown. She also clinched 5 wickets for 7 runs in 3 overs against Normanhurst Warrawee in a club match.

In addition to her club performances, Aanya has made a name for herself in state-level cricket. She has been selected for the NSW U15 Metro Academy for the past two years and was recently picked for the NSW U16 Metro State Squad for the 2023-2024 season.



Aanya also captained the Northern District Premier Club U18 girl's Squad and was named in the Top-4 leading run-scorers and wicket-takers across NSW Premier Cricket for the U18 Brewers team. She was also named as the Inner West district Harbor Girls Representative team captain for the 2023-24 season.

Her impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Aanya receiving several awards and applause. She was named the Women Player of the Year for the Brewers in the 2022-23 season and was also awarded the Emerging Young Player of the Year for the Northern Districts Women Premium grade. Additionally, she has also received Best Batter Awards for both the Inner West Harbour in NSW Youth Championship and Castle Hill Cricket Club, as well as the Best All-rounder Award for Castle Hill Cricket Club in the 2020-21 season.

Off the field, Aanya is also committed to improving her skills and sharing her knowledge by coaching junior teams. She recently completed her accreditation for the New South Wales Level 1 Coach for Junior Cricket and has worked as an assistant coach for holiday clinics for junior cricketers. She has also been appointed as an assistant coach at MYC Cricket Academy in Pendle Hill. Aanya's dedication and hard work have already led to many accomplishments in her young career, and she is undoubtedly a talent to watch out for in the world of cricket. (ANI)

