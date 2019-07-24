Nuwan Kulasekara announces retirement from international cricket

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Kulasekara's retirement comes a day after Malinga, with whom he developed a strong partnership over most of the last decade, announced his decision to retire from ODIs after the first match against Bangladesh on Friday, reported ICC.

Kulasekara is known for swinging the ball both way and is the third-highest ODI wicket-taker for Sri Lanka. He is only behind Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga.

The 37-year-old Kulasekara has 199 scalps in 184 ODI matches. He has featured in 58 T20Is and bagged 66 wickets.

Kulasekara made his ODI debut against England in 2003. He played his last ODI against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2017. In 21 Test matches, he has 48 wickets under his name.

He was also the top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings on March 11, 2009. (ANI)

