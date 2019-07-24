Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara
Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara

Nuwan Kulasekara announces retirement from international cricket

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:59 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.
Kulasekara's retirement comes a day after Malinga, with whom he developed a strong partnership over most of the last decade, announced his decision to retire from ODIs after the first match against Bangladesh on Friday, reported ICC.
Kulasekara is known for swinging the ball both way and is the third-highest ODI wicket-taker for Sri Lanka. He is only behind Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga.
The 37-year-old Kulasekara has 199 scalps in 184 ODI matches. He has featured in 58 T20Is and bagged 66 wickets.
Kulasekara made his ODI debut against England in 2003. He played his last ODI against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2017. In 21 Test matches, he has 48 wickets under his name.
He was also the top-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI rankings on March 11, 2009. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:40 IST

Ireland bundle out World champs England for 85 in one-off Test

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland bundled out the newly crowned 50-over World Cup champions England for 85 on the day one of the only Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:59 IST

Ireland's Tim Murtagh takes fifer against England, makes it to...

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after taking a five-wicket haul against England on the day one of the one-off Test.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:40 IST

Alastair Cook presents Test cap to debutant Jason Roy

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former England cricketer Alastair Cook on Wednesday presented the Test cap to debutant Jason Roy for the one-off match against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Indian men and women hockey teams are prepared for 2020 Tokyo Olympic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): As the one-year countdown for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games begins, the men and women hockey teams of India are gearing up for the mega tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:53 IST

BBL fixtures to be announced on Thursday

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): The fixtures of the ninth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will be announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:45 IST

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal design unveiled

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the Olympic medal design, medal ribbon and medal case for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at '1 Year to Go' ceremony on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:39 IST

HGC sign Devinder Walmiki, Harjeet Singh for EHL 2019-20 season

Brussels [Belgium], July 24 (ANI): Dutch club HGC signed Indian attacking midfielder Devinder Walmiki and defender Harjeet Singh for the upcoming season of the Euro Hockey League (EHL) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:49 IST

Marco Asensio's injury is worrisome, says Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio's knee injury is worrisome, said coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:46 IST

Ricky Ponting lauds Ben Stokes for his maturity

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting heaped praises on England's all-rounder Ben Stokes, saying that the latter has started playing with a lot of maturity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:41 IST

Lionel Messi handed USD 1500 fine by CONMEBOL

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi has been given a USD 1500 fine by South America's football governing body, CONMEBOL over his comments about the federation's corruption during the recently concluded COPA America.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:05 IST

Nothing has changed for Gareth Bale, says Zinedine Zidane

Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): After Gareth Bale produced a match-winning performance against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane said nothing has changed for Bale at the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:02 IST

Russia's Maxim Dadashev injured in boxing match, dies

Atlanta [USA], July 24 (ANI): Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev passed away in a US hospital after sustaining injuries during a boxing match against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias.

Read More
iocl