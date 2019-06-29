Nuwan Pradeep ruled out of World Cup, Kasun Rajitha replaces him

Dubai [UAE], June 29 (ANI): Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the World Cup due to varicella (chickenpox) on Saturday. Kasun Rajitha will replace him for the remaining matches, quoted ICC (International Cricket Council).

Pradeep has bagged five wickets in the tournament so far. He missed the last match against South Africa, in which Sri Lanka lost by nine wickets.

Apart from the win against England, nothing happened in their favour in the World Cup so far. They only have six points in six matches. The team only won two matches and their two games were abandoned due to rain.

The 1996 champion and the 2011 World Cup finalist did not play up to their potential in this edition as they did not make it to the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old fast bowler Rajitha will join the side as a replacement of Pradeep for rest of the fixtures. He had last played an ODI against South Africa in March. He has five wickets in six matches in his ODI career so far.

Sri Lanka will next play against West Indies at The Riverside Durham on July 1. (ANI)

