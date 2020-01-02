NZ call up Glenn Phillips as Williamson, Nicholls fall sick

Sydney [Australia], Jan 2 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test against Australia, New Zealand on Thursday called up Glenn Phillips to their squad as the side continues to sweat over the availability of skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls.

Both Williamson and Nicholls sat out from the training session for the second day in a row.

Phillips averages 42.54 from 23 first-class matches and he also struck a century for New Zealand A against England last year.

All-rounder Mitchell Santner has also come down with a bug and the side now has very limited options for the upcoming third Test.

"We have obviously got a few balls up in the air at the moment and we want to be on the safe side and have options. Glenn has been in terrific form this season and has good versatility with where he can bat and the roles he can play," ESPN Cricinfo quoted New Zealand coach, Gary Stead as saying.

"He has been around the T20 team for the past couple of years so should feel comfortable in the environment. We are still hopeful Henry and Kane will pull through and we will give them every chance to prove their fitness. If one or both are ruled out then we will consider our options and most importantly how they balance the side for this final Test," added he.

Australia has already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand.

Both the teams will now lock horns in the third Test at Sydney, from January 3-7. (ANI)

