NZ coach Gary Stead expresses faith in Guptill and Munro

Dubai [UAE], Jun 25 (ANI): As New Zealand and Pakistan get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the Kiwi's coach Gary Stead on Tuesday expressed faith in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.

Both the openers have had a lean patch off late in the tournament, failing to provide the side with a good start at the top.

"In any team, you will have times when people don't score runs. That's the game of cricket. Martin and Colin have both done it for us on numerous occasions, and I hope that their time will be the next game," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Stead as saying.

"If they come off, it is going to make it easier for the likes for Kane Williamson and Rosco (Ross Taylor) and the guys after them," he added.

Guptill was dismissed for a first-ball duck against West Indies in New Zealand's last match whereas Munro was sent back to the pavilion four balls later.

Williamson and Taylor have dug the team out of from a hole in two-three matches of the ongoing World Cup. Williamson has 373 runs to his credit whereas Taylor has 200.

New Zealand currently remain unbeaten in this World cup and if they are able to defeat Pakistan, they will enter the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

"The team is in a good space. We want to just keep playing the way we are at the moment. We have had three really close games and I guess that augurs well for when you get to finals time because you have been in those tight situations," Stead said.

New Zealand will take on Pakistan on June 26. (ANI)

