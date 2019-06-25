New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill
New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill

NZ coach Gary Stead expresses faith in Guptill and Munro

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 20:55 IST

Dubai [UAE], Jun 25 (ANI): As New Zealand and Pakistan get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the Kiwi's coach Gary Stead on Tuesday expressed faith in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.
Both the openers have had a lean patch off late in the tournament, failing to provide the side with a good start at the top.
"In any team, you will have times when people don't score runs. That's the game of cricket. Martin and Colin have both done it for us on numerous occasions, and I hope that their time will be the next game," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Stead as saying.
"If they come off, it is going to make it easier for the likes for Kane Williamson and Rosco (Ross Taylor) and the guys after them," he added.
Guptill was dismissed for a first-ball duck against West Indies in New Zealand's last match whereas Munro was sent back to the pavilion four balls later.
Williamson and Taylor have dug the team out of from a hole in two-three matches of the ongoing World Cup. Williamson has 373 runs to his credit whereas Taylor has 200.
New Zealand currently remain unbeaten in this World cup and if they are able to defeat Pakistan, they will enter the semi-finals stage of the tournament.
"The team is in a good space. We want to just keep playing the way we are at the moment. We have had three really close games and I guess that augurs well for when you get to finals time because you have been in those tight situations," Stead said.
New Zealand will take on Pakistan on June 26. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:51 IST

India submits bid to host 2023 IOC session

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jun 25 (ANI): India on Tuesday submitted a formal bid to the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, to host the 2023 session in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:12 IST

CWC'19: English crowd continue to give hostile reception to David Warner

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Tuesday expressed disappointment in the English crowd for not applauding Australia batsman David Warner's half-century in the World Cup match at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:31 IST

Aaron Finch makes it to Lord's Honours Boards

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday became the first cricketer to make it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's since the ODI achievements were added to the dressing rooms earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

CWC'19: Ed Sheeran enjoys Steve Smith's dismissal against England

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): England and Australia are currently locking horns with each other at Lord's Cricket Stadium in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and many celebrities have been spotted in the stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Winning the Intercontinental Cup would be great for us: Igor Stimac

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said that winning the upcoming Intercontinental Cup would be great for the whole team but remarked that he is not insisting on the tournament results.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:28 IST

Ravi Shastri takes cricket fans back to 1983 group-stage match

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): India head coach and member of the 1983 World Cup winning side, Ravi Shastri on Tuesday took the cricket fans back to where it all started - the group-stage match between India and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:40 IST

David Warner becomes leading run-scorer in CWC'19

London [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:13 IST

Cricketers remember India's maiden, stupendous World Cup win of 1983

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Kapil Dev-led Indian team's stupendous World Cup win on June 25, 1983, is till date looked at as a revolutionary tale.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:53 IST

Priyanka Gandhi lauds Indian women's hockey, rugby teams

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lauded the spirit of Indian women's hockey and rugby teams.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:40 IST

CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to nets ahead of Windies clash

Manchester [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday was seen in nets practicing with the Indian team ahead of the World Cup match against West Indies, scheduled for June 27.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:36 IST

Brian Lara hospitalised after complaint of chest pain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was hospitalised on Tuesday and underwent angiography after he complained of chest pain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:12 IST

CWC'19: Warne has a warning for England spectators

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of England-Australia clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shane Warne has urged England fans to not jeer David Warner and Steve Smith as it could motivate the Australian duo into playing better.

Read More
iocl