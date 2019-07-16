A dejected New Zealand men’s cricket team after the World Cup final match
A dejected New Zealand men’s cricket team after the World Cup final match

NZ cricket team's homecoming celebration on hold

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:17 IST

Christchurch [New Zealand], July 16 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White on Tuesday said due to logistical complications it would not be feasible to have a homecoming celebration for the World Cup runners-up team.
White said the team appreciated the endeavours to arrange a homecoming function upon arrival. However, the players' different post-tournament arrangements have prevented them from being part of the celebration.
He further said that there were discussions with the New Zealand government regarding an opportunity to recognise the 15-man squad once all had returned.
"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, and are mindful of the Prime Minister's enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," White said in a statement.
"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it's just not practical. Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come," he added.
White acknowledged the support from New Zealand and said the team is keen to have the chance to publicly express their appreciation and gratitude.
New Zealand lost the World Cup final to hosts England on the basis of boundary countback rule after both the 50-over and super-over were tied at the Lord's on July 14. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:14 IST

Gary Stead feels declaring joint winners was an option

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that declaring joint winner was an option to be considered after his side lost the World Cup final at the hands of England on the basis of boundary count in the match.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:55 IST

Intercontinental Cup: DPR Korea defeat Tajikistan 1-0

Ahmedabad (Gujrat) [India], July 15 (ANI): In the fifth match of the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, DPR Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0 here at EKA Arena on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:24 IST

Learning from Igor Stimac is wonderful, says Sahal Samad

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian team midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad on Monday said that training with the team and learning from Igor Stimac has been a wonderful experience.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:09 IST

India really want to win match against Syria: Anas Edathodika

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): After India lost both their matches in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, India's Anas Edathodika on Monday said that the team really wants to register a win against Syria.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:08 IST

India will host ISSF World Cup 2020

Munich [Germany], July 15 (ANI): International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Monday approved India's application to host the ISSF World Cup stages.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:08 IST

Juventus is right club for me: Aaron Ramsey

Turin [Italy], July 15 (ANI): Juventus' new signing Aaron Ramsey said that he had no second thoughts regarding where he wants to play after he heard that the club was interested in him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:55 IST

Mason Mount signs new five-year contract with Chelsea

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Chelsea on Monday confirmed that Mason Mount has agreed on a new five-year contract with the club ahead of travelling with the squad on their pre-season trip to Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:01 IST

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain top spots

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have retained their top spot in the ODI batting and bowling rankings respectively, as per the ODI rankings released on Monday by the ICC after the conclusion of Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:53 IST

Indian blind cricket team will tour Jamaica to play ODI and T20 series

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming limited overs series against Jamaica.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:21 IST

Hockey India announces 14 women players for defenders training camp

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Hockey India announced 14 women players for the defenders training camp under the supervision of Fergus Kavanagh on Monday. Two-time World Cup winner Fergus Kavanagh will work with the senior Indian women's team for a special defenders camp.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:24 IST

CWC'19: ICC announces team of the tournament

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): A day after England won their maiden World Cup title defeating New Zealand at Lord's, the ICC announced the team of the tournament on Monday. The panel is selected by the ICC to honour players who performed well in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:16 IST

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum 'hungry' to achieve more

Liverpool [UK], July 15 (ANI): The victory of Liverpool in the Champions League last month, has been motivating the club's Georginio Wijnaldum, making him 'hungry' to achieve even more.

Read More
iocl